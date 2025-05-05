Thiruvananthapuram: All ration card holders in Kerala will receive kerosene this month from the quota allocated by the central government. Out of the 5,676 kilo litres (56.76 lakh litres) of kerosene allotted to the state, 5088 kiloliters (50.88 lakh liters) will be distributed through ration shops, and the remaining will be given to fishing vessels in June.

While holders of yellow-coloured ration cards will receive one litre of kerosene, the quantity will be half-litre for those with pink, blue and white-coloured cards as the allotment for the April-June period. Meanwhile, people living in un-electrified houses are eligible to receive six litres.

Kerosene distribution had been stalled in Kerala for a year for yellow and blue card holders, and for over two-and-a-half years for others. The state also lost it's allotment for last year after failing to take timely possession of the supply.

Meanwhile, the state rationing controller has directed all district supply officers (DSOs) to identify unauthorised ration cards falsely marked as belonging to people living in un-electrified houses. The DSOs have also been tasked with approving kerosene wholesale dealers and overseeing taluk-level distribution. As per the directive, kerosene should be acquired from the oil companies before May 29 and supplied to the ration shops before May 31. If the allotment gets lapsed, the taluk supply officers will be held responsible.

However, it is pointed out that ration distribution cannot be carried out without renewing various licences for wholesale kerosene depots, which are now lying closed.