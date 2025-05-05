Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a yellow alert in the state for Monday. As per the Disaster Management Authority, maximum temperatures are expected to rise up to 36°C at isolated places in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on Monday.

Hot and humid weather is expected to prevail over these districts, except in hilly regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Kerala till May 9. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places over the state during this period.

The KSDMA has instructed the public to avoid open spaces and stay indoors at the time of lightning.