Thiruvananthapuram: A woman who underwent fat removal surgery at a private cosmetic hospital near Kazhakootam has been left critically ill, losing nine fingers following a severe infection.

The victim, identified as MS Neethu, a software engineer with US Global, lost five toes on her left foot and four fingers on her left hand. According to doctors, the wound on her abdomen is yet to heal and they have grafted skin to aid recovery. She is also being treated for infections in her right hand and leg.

Neethu underwent the cosmetic procedure on February 22 at a hospital in Thamburan Mukku, Kulathur. Although she complained of fatigue and discomfort the following day, the hospital allegedly dismissed her concerns. Her condition deteriorated rapidly by February 24 and she was rushed to another hospital in the city after her blood pressure reportedly dropped drastically.

She suffered a cardiac arrest and was moved to the Intensive Care Unit. Neethu remained on ventilator support for 21 days due to multiple organ infections.

Police await medical report



Following a complaint by Neethu’s husband, Padmajith, the Thumba police have registered a case against Dr Shenal Shashankan of the cosmetic hospital. Kazhakkoottam Assistant Commissioner of Police JK Dinil has directed the District Medical Officer to constitute a special medical team to investigate the case and submit a report. The team is expected to meet on May 8 and further police action will depend on their findings.

Neethu’s father, KK Sasidharan, said the family is determined to pursue justice. “My daughter’s life has been destroyed. We will go to any extent against those responsible,” he said. “She has four-and-a-half-year-old twin children. She had saved Rs.30 lakh to buy a house, and all of it has been spent on her treatment.”

He also revealed that Neethu had not informed anyone in the family about her plan to undergo cosmetic surgery. “We only found out after she was admitted following complications.”