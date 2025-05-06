Kozhikode police arrested a man accused of targeting elderly individuals and migrant workers across Kerala and Tamil Nadu in a series of thefts, on Monday. The accused, Kammana Meethal K P Prasanth (43), also known as Pitham Prasanth, is a resident of Perumanna.

Prasanth is linked to at least seven robbery cases registered at various police stations in Kozhikode and Kannur districts. Police said he had previously been booked in multiple theft and robbery cases in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The City Crime Squad and the Medical College Police apprehended him while he was riding a stolen two-wheeler.

“Prasanth employed a unique method to carry out his crimes,” said A Umesh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Medical College). “He would approach migrant workers unfamiliar with the area or elderly individuals, pretending to be a known acquaintance or a helpful passer-by. After gaining their trust, he offered assistance or a glass of juice, then fled with their mobile phones and money.”

Police said Prasanth was released from Coimbatore jail in March and began committing thefts again shortly afterwards.

His recent offences include robbing a gold ring from an elderly auto driver in Thalassery while impersonating a Motor Vehicles Inspector. In Kannur city, he lured migrant workers with fake job offers before stealing their belongings. He later shifted to Kozhikode and continued robbing particularly near the Government Medical College.

In one instance, he befriended an elderly man at a bus stop, bought him juice, and offered to drop him home—only to rob him en route. Last week, he also tricked a young man and stole his two-wheeler.

Further investigation is ongoing to find out whether Prasanth is involved in more cases.