Wayanad: A son hacked his father to death in Edavaka near Mananthavady on Wednesday night. According to the police, Robin (36) hacked his father Thalekkudi Baby (63) around 11 pm.

When Robin returned to his house in an inebriated state, his father refused to meet him and feigned sleep. As nobody had opened the door, Robin smashed the window glass and opened the front door. While blocking Robin from attacking his mother, Baby sustained severe injuries.

Though locals tried to save his life by rushing him to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, he died during the transit.

