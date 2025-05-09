Malappuram: Health Minister Veena George announced that 49 people in the contact list of the Nipah patient in Malappuram district are under observation. Out of this, 45 people are in the high-risk category.

Five people with minor symptoms have been admitted to the isolation ward at Manjeri Medical College. In addition, a staff nurse from Ernakulam district at Perinthalmanna Hospital is also in isolation. Although their samples were sent for testing, all results have returned negative.

Out of those in the high-risk list, 12 are close family members. The list also includes three people from the Valanchery Primary Health Center, one from the doctor's clinic in Valanchery, 25 people in Perinthalmanna Hospital, two people in two separate labs, and two from a medical store. Four people are under observation in the low-risk category.

The Health Minister has directed the District Collector and DMO to take strict action against those who do not share information with the Health Department under the Disaster Management Act and the Public Health Act.

The Minister has directed officials to intensify preventive measures in view of the serious condition of the patient. After the postmortem of the cat that died in the house next to that of the Nipah patient, its samples were sent to the lab in Bhopal and the Animal Husbandry Department was tasked to confirm the presence of Nipah antibodies.

As part of disease control measures, masks have been made mandatory in places where people gather in the district. The Health Department has released a route map based on communication with the patient's relatives. Furthermore, CCTV footage of the places where the patient traveled after April 25 will be collected.

The Minister said that the state government's Ente Keralam program, which is being held in Kottakkunnu in Malappuram, will proceed with strict restrictions as it has already commenced. Meanwhile, all public programs organised by the government, including the Chief Minister's district-level program scheduled for May 12 and the anti-drug message tour planned to be held on May 10 under the leadership of the Sports Minister, have been postponed.

There will be strict restrictions from 8 am to 6 pm in the areas declared as containment zones.

As part of the preventive measures, Health Minister Veena George convened a core committee meeting. The meeting held at the Collectorate Conference Hall was attended by MLAs P Ubaidullah, Abdul Hameed Master, Najeeb Kanthapuram, KPA Majeed and others. Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department Dr. Rajan N Khobragade, District Collector V R Vinod, NHM State Mission Director Dr. Vinay Goyal, Additional Director of the Health Department Dr Rita, Disaster Management Deputy Collector Swathi Chandramohan, DMO Dr. R Renuka, Valanchery Municipality Chairman, concerned Panchayat representatives, Health Department officials, various core committee members, etc. were present.