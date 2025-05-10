Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and pointed out that the decision was unavoidable for restoring peace and ensuring progress in the country. Terming the decision wise, the CM noted that it was important to stand for peace and progress of the country while maintaining a strong position against terrorist forces.

In a major announcement, Pinarayi said that the LDF government would resume its fourth anniversary celebrations from May 13. The state government had suspended the celebrations scheduled in six districts from May 10 in view of the country’s tensions with Pakistan.

All district and state-level meetings, the 'Ente Keralam' exhibition-cum-sale fairs and the regional review meetings will be held as per the earlier schedule from May 13, the CMO statement said.

It further said that the dates of the programmes that were postponed in Malappuram and those to be held till May 13, will be decided later.

India and Pakistan announced ceasefire on Saturday minutes after US president took to his official X handle claiming that US mediation talks with both countries were successful. Though truce came into force, India declared that major decisions suspending diplomatic relations with Pakistan will remain in effect.