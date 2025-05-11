Kozhikode: Four passengers were killed and eight others sustained injuries when a car and a Karnataka-registered van collided on the Mooradu bridge on the National Highway near Payyoli in Kozhikode on Sunday evening.

Six passengers were travelling in the car when the accident took place. The deceased have been identified as Roja, Jayavalli and Shijin Lal, who hail from Mahe, and Renji from Azhiyoor in Kozhikode.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though they were rushed to the casualty at the Vadakara Cooperative hospital, they were declared brought dead. The mortal remains have been shifted to the mortuary at the Vadakara government hospital.

Two car passengers sustained injuries. All the passengers in the car are reported to be relatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six passengers, who were travelling in the van, are under treatment in a private hospital in Vadakara.

According to Vadakara police station officials, the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.