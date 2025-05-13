Kochi: Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has initiated a comprehensive set of precautionary and safety measures to ensure uninterrupted progress of Phase II metro construction and safeguard the public near construction zones, it said on Tuesday.

KMRL has issued clear directives to all contractors to undertake immediate monsoon preparedness activities, which include securing construction materials and stabilising temporary structures and conducting inspections at all critical sites to assess monsoon readiness and identify potential risk zones.

"Additionally, all choked drains, culverts, and water discharge paths under KMRL’s jurisdiction are thoroughly cleaned and cleared to prevent waterlogging or flooding. For areas outside KMRL's scope, concerned authorities have been duly informed of the necessary action," the company said in a statement.

To strengthen emergency preparedness, contractors have been instructed to set up dedicated Emergency Response Teams (ERTs) at construction sites. These teams will include trained safety personnel and key staff equipped to respond swiftly to any incident during the monsoon.

KMRL is also working closely with local authorities and residents to ensure timely support and coordination during emergencies. LSGD authorities have been requested to clear blockages along Civil Lines Road and nearby footpaths, where drains and canals are obstructed by construction debris, household waste, and other refuse. The district authorities have also been urged to carry out pumping activity wherever waterlogging is observed. KMRL has also requested the LSGD health authorities to patrol and regulate the dumping of waste into drains and canals

Enhanced traffic management

To further ensure public safety and efficient traffic flow during the rains, KMRL has deployed an additional 10 traffic wardens, bringing the total number of wardens to 30 across 30 critical locations. These wardens are stationed from 8 am to 8 pm to manage vehicular movement and assist pedestrians.

A high-level internal committee has been constituted to monitor and oversee traffic and construction safety. To ensure traffic safety during the monsoon, roads will be kept free of potholes and waterlogging. Additionally, measures will be implemented to enhance nighttime visibility for road users, KMRL said.