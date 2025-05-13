Malappuram: Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday has announced that seven more individuals from the contact list of the Nipah patient in Malappuram have tested negative. This brings the total number of negative test results to 56.

Today, 14 new individuals were added to the contact list, bringing the total number to 166. Among them, 65 are categorised as high-risk contacts whileand 101 as low-risk contacts.

The district-wise breakdown of those on the contact list is as follows: Malappuram – 119, Palakkad – 39, Kozhikode – 3, and one each from Ernakulam, Idukki, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Kannur.

Currently, only one case of Nipah infection has been confirmed in the state. Six people are undergoing treatment, with one patient receiving care in the ICU. The patient who is infected with Nipah remains in a critical condition. Eleven individuals listed as high-risk contacts are receiving prophylactic treatment. As part of fever surveillance efforts, a total of 4,749 households have been visited.

Although no new cases have been reported, the minister has instructed that all activities must continue following established protocols. She has also directed that awareness campaigns be strengthened.