Kochi: The Fort Kochi police have launched a probe after three minor boys from the area went missing on Tuesday.

The boys, including two brothers and a neighbour who live near Lasar Market, went missing around 10.30 am. One of the boys is a class 10 student, and his brother is a class 7 student. The third one is also a class 10 student.

The parents of the boys approached the police in the afternoon since their attempts to trace the children ended in vain.

A police officer said that they suspect the boys have gone on a trip without informing their family. The police have contacted the friends of the missing children apart from searching various locations. The local police have also sought the help of the Railway Police for the investigation.