Idukki: The temporary travel ban imposed on the Munnar Gap Road due to a landslip on Monday has been lifted. Traffic was halted after large rocks and debris fell onto the road near Karinkal. After the works department cleared the road, the District Collector issued an order to reopen the route.

The restriction was imposed following concerns about further landslips after heavy rain caused rocks to fall onto the Karinkal stretch. The landslip occurred around 5 pm on May 12 after more than two hours of continuous rain. The incident happened moments after a Tamil Nadu tourist vehicle passed through the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police personnel from the Santhanpara and Devikulam stations arrived promptly and managed the traffic. Vehicle movement was disrupted for about one and a half hours. Locals and police cleared smaller stones and debris to restore the traffic flow partially. Later, a heavy earthmover from Munnar was brought in to remove three large boulders blocking the road.

This marks the eighth landslip on the Gap Road since the widening and redevelopment of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway. A major incident in July last year led to a two-week-long traffic ban.