Kozhikode: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that work on the Rs 1,118-crore Kozhikode Canal City project will begin in 2026 and be completed in three years.

He was speaking at a meeting of special invitees organised as part of his second government's fourth anniversary in Kozhikode, where he outlined the progress and plans of several key projects in the district, ranging from infrastructure and rehabilitation to healthcare, investment, and cultural development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three years ago, on February 17, 2022, his Cabinet approved the project to revive the Conolly Canal as a major waterway to boost tourism and improve goods transport. On the same day, PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas shared the news on his X handle, but was trolled for using a photo of Amsterdam with the words 'Kozhikode Canal City' superimposed on it.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister revisited the project when invitees at the meeting asked him about it. He said 10 acres would be acquired to develop the 14-metre-wide Canal City project.

Beypore Port development

The development of Beypore Port is also under the government's consideration, the Chief Minister said. Plans to deepen the harbour by 10 metres to accommodate larger vessels have been included in the Union government’s Sagarmala programme. The National Institute of Science and Technology has been tasked with conducting the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), including monsoon impact studies, which are expected to be completed by October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vilangad rehabilitation

The rehabilitation of those affected by the Vilangad landslide, overshadowed by the Wayanad landslides that occurred the same day, on July 30, 2024, will be completed efficiently, said the Chief Minister.

Families who lost their homes are being given Rs 15 lakh each, and the dependents of the deceased have been given Rs 6 lakh each.

Wayanad tunnel road

There are no hurdles in building the twin-tube tunnel road connecting Kozhikode and Wayanad, he said. Land acquisition has been completed, and the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) tender has been awarded.

On the development of NH66, the Chief Minister said review meetings are being held to speed up the work. He said 95% of work is complete on the 28.4-km Kozhikode bypass connecting Vengalam and Ramanattukara, and 65% on the 40.8-km road connecting Vengalam and Azhiyur, from where the Mahe bypass begins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organ transplant hospital

The Chief Minister said administrative sanction has been granted for the Rs 558.68-crore organ transplant hospital in Kozhikode.

Instead of waiting for the new building to be completed on the campus of the Government Hospital of Dermatology, Chevayur, the government has decided to begin operations at the Kozhikode Medical College campus.

He also spoke about the state's plans to bring AIIMS to Kerala at the Kozhikode meeting, implying that he stood by his earlier announcement that the project would come up at Kinalur, if sanctioned by the Union government. However, Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi, who has vowed to bring AIIMS to Kerala before the end of the third NDA government’s term, is staunchly opposed to Kozhikode as the location. He has hinted at a preference for a southern district instead. Meanwhile, people in Palakkad and Kasaragod are running separate campaigns, staging protests, and pursuing legal avenues to bring AIIMS to their respective districts.

Investments at Cyberpark

Various companies have expressed willingness to invest ₹885 crore in Kozhikode Cyberpark, which is expected to generate 14,965 job opportunities, the Chief Minister said.

Malabar Literary Circuit

The first phase of the Malabar Literary Circuit — which aims to recognise literary talents from Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad districts — is nearing completion with the Beypore Vaikom Muhammad Basheer Memorial, named 'Aakashamittayi'. The project document for the second phase is currently being prepared.