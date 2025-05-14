Idukki: The Painavu Fast Track Special Court has sentenced a 53-year-old man to triple life imprisonment and an additional 12 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping and impregnating a differently-abled minor girl. The court also imposed a fine of ₹5.35 lakh.

The accused, Lenin Kumar, is a resident of Inchapathal in Konnathady village.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place in 2020 when the victim and her family used to frequent the Muthirapuzha River due to a water shortage at their home. The accused, who was familiar with the family, took her behind a rock near the river and raped her.

The crime came to light when the girl was taken to the hospital after experiencing health issues. Medical tests revealed that she was pregnant. Hospital authorities informed the police leading to an investigation and the arrest of the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivering the judgment, Judge Lijumol Sharif ruled that the convict must remain in prison for the rest of his life. The court also recommended that the District Legal Services Authority provide adequate compensation to the victim.

The investigation was led by Inspector R Kumar of Vellathooval Police Station. Licensing Officer P K Asha assisted in the prosecution, while Special Public Prosecutor Adv Shijomol Joseph represented the state in court.