Kozhikode: The body of a man found floating in the Kallai river on Wednesday was later identified as that of G Venkitesh, a resident of Chalappuram, Kozhikode. He was the General Secretary of the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi Thali in Palayam and Vice President of the organisation’s south zone area committee.

Venkitesh had been reported missing since Monday, and his sister, G Jayasree, lodged a complaint at the Kasaba Police Station. According to the FIR, Venkitesh left their house around 8 pm to visit the Thali Mariamman Temple and was dropped near their home around 9.20 pm by a friend. He was not seen after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen near the Kallai bridge spotted the body floating in the middle of the river, entangled in African weeds, around 10 am on Wednesday. They immediately alerted the Meenchanda Fire and Rescue Station.

"By the time we arrived, the fishermen had pulled the body closer to the shore using the weeds. The body had begun to bloat," said E Shihabudheen, Assistant Station Officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kasaba Police soon arrived at the spot. The body was formally identified, and police completed the inquest proceedings on site. It was then shifted to the mortuary at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

"The autopsy will be conducted today or tomorrow, depending on the availability of the surgeon," said a police officer.