The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) sentenced a man to 64 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) on charges of sexual abuse of an eight-year-old girl here on Wednesday. Special Judge Rekha R also slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 and in default of payment of fine, the convict has to undergo imprisonment for one month.

The crime pertaining to the conviction happened in 2019. The accused gagged the survivor and molested the girl in her grandmother's house. The incident happened a day after the death of the girl's uncle.

After the incident, the survivor told her grandmother that the accused tried to hug her. The grandmother confronted him but he denied any wrongdoing. The girl was then taken to the Child Welfare Committee, where she underwent counselling and narrated the entire incident to the authorities.

Valiyathura police registered a case and recorded the arrest of the accused who was later released on bail. Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Mohan R S, Advocate Nivya Robin appeared for the prosecution. The prosecution examined 15 witnesses as part of the trial. During the trial, the survivor's mother had assaulted the accused after she gave her statement in court. She hit him with a mobile phone, and the accused lost his balance and fell.