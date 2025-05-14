Kochi: A ceasefire has eased the tension between India and Pakistan across the border following Operation Sindoor. The Malayali students of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Srinagar, who returned to Kerala after a scary journey, are, however, unsure of returning to Kashmir. Devika Raj, Nandhana Shaji, Nihma K A and Nanma L V, who arrived in Kochi, are relieved to be back in the safety of their homes, but fear lingers. They are thankful to the Kashmiri taxi driver, who braved adverse weather conditions and a looming threat to take them on a 12-hour journey to the railway station.

The four Malayali students began their course at NIFT in August 2024. When they started their days at NIFT, they hadn't wildly imagined that they would have to pull through a day and night, hoping to return home safely.

On May 8, a day after India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam attack, they began their journey to Jammu Tawi railway station at 11 am. Fears escalated over Pakistan's retaliation and border areas braced for attacks. The plan of the students was to board a train back to Kerala as news of military unrest swept the region. Their route turned perilous as a result of which their driver, Khalid Sameer, had to navigate through unfamiliar routes as the usual roads were either closed or deemed unsafe. On the way, they encountered landslides and debris that sometimes crashed on their vehicle with a shocking thud.

Khalid switched off the lights and cautiously drove on in blackout zones. All the while, they were on a call with their parents in Kerala. Amid the chaos, Khalid remained a pillar of strength and calm, reassuring their parents that he will only return after dropping them safely. His composure was comforting to the girls at every checkpoint and unknown turn. What was ideally a six-hour journey took them over 12 hours before they boarded a train to Delhi. By then, the students were weary and shaken but eventually flew to Kochi at 4.pm on Saturday. "When the line got disconnected, we often panicked; we had no idea whether our children were safe," said Resikala R, mother of Devika.

“Even now, it feels unreal that we made it home safely. Whenever there is a loud noise or when the lights go off, we get scared even now," said Devika.

"We are afraid to go back, and so are our parents to send us. I was startled by the sudden sound of firecrackers at the temple last day," another student, Nandhana, said. Earning admission at NIFT was their dream."It wasn't easy to secure a seat at NIFT. It meant everything to us. We would wait for the time being before we made a final decision to go back to Srinagar," said Nandhana.

They remain deeply grateful to Khalid, who became their guardian that night. Khalid told Onmanorama over the phone that he didn't do anything extraordinary, and it was his job to take them to the destination safely.