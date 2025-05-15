Malappuram: A rubber tapper was mauled to death by a tiger in Kalikavu on Thursday morning. The deceased, Gafoor (39), is a native of Chokkad, Kallamoola.

The attack took place while Gafoor was working on a rubber plantation bordering the forest early in the morning. According to witnesses, the tiger pounced on him suddenly, biting his neck and pulling him deep into the woods. Other workers who managed to flee raised the alarm.

His body was recovered later by police and residents after an extensive search.

Kalikavu, a remote area bordering Karuvarakundu, is around five to six kilometres from the nearest road and has limited vehicle access. The lack of infrastructure complicated the rescue efforts.

Residents say they had repeatedly alerted forest officials about tiger sightings in the area, but claim no concrete measures were taken. This is reportedly the first fatal tiger attack in recent days in the region, which has seen increasing incidents of wildlife straying into human settlements.

The death has triggered widespread outrage among residents, who have launched protests demanding accountability from the Forest Department and stronger measures to prevent future attacks.