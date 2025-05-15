Kochi: The autopsy report of Ivin Jijo (24), who was mowed down by a CISF personnel’s car following a road rage incident, confirmed that a head injury led to his death. The report also revealed that the Angamaly native sustained multiple injuries. His funeral will be held tomorrow in his hometown.

Police have booked two employees of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for the youth’s murder. Police have recorded the arrest of CISF Constable Mohan Kumar, a native of Bihar, in connection with the case.

CISF Sub-Inspector Vinay Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, another accused in the case, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Angamaly, was shifted to Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday evening, after police took him into custody.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night following a verbal altercation between Ivin and two CISF personnel in a private car, over giving way to the vehicle. After the dispute, the youth allegedly waylaid the car. The men in the vehicle then reportedly drove the car into him. Eyewitnesses claimed that Ivin was seen clinging to the car’s bonnet for a short distance. They also said that after he fell off, the vehicle ran over him.

Ivin met with the tragedy around 9.45 pm, while heading to work at an airline catering company from his house in Thuravoor.

The CISF has suspended the two officials and ordered an internal inquiry.

“We are fully cooperating with the Kerala Police to ensure prompt action. CISF is committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct,” the CISF said in a statement.

It further stated that strict disciplinary action would be taken against the accused based on the inquiry's findings.