Kasaragod: An unidentified body was found at a fuel station under construction along NH 66 at Periya, opposite Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, on Thursday.

The body of a man, estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old, was discovered in a pit dug for installing an underground fuel tank, said Bekal DySP Manoj V V. The officer said the body appeared to be at least three days old, with the face showing signs of decomposition. The rest of the body remained intact. He was wearing a T-shirt and lungi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body was found after a foul smell began rising from the site. Children from nearby houses, curious about the stench, checked the area and stumbled upon the body.

There were no documents on the body to help establish identity. Based on his clothes and appearance, the Dysp said, the man may have been a migrant worker, possibly involved in highway construction in the area. "We’ve reached out to the contractors and subcontractors working on the Periya stretch of the highway to check if any worker is unaccounted for," the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said there are no indications of foul play at this stage. The body has been sent to the Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur, for autopsy.