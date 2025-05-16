Thiruvananthapuram: A 13-year-old boy has gone missing from Puthenkotta in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Arjun left his house on Friday evening, saying he was going to a temple. He was last seen in Killipalam in Thiruvananthapuram.

Various local body councillors around the area have been instructed by the Fort police and their respective parties to search for the boy near temples and water bodies. Photographs of the boy have been circulated among ward councillors.

Fort police has launched an extensive search for the missing boy. Fort police officials said that they are currently focusing on railway stations and other such locations.

(To be updated)