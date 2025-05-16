Thiruvananthapuram: A 50-year-old woman's charred body was found on an abandoned plot at Kaimanam here on Friday under mysterious circumstances. The deceased is Sheeja, a native of Karumam. Suresh, a relative of the woman, identified the body. He alleged foul play in Sheeja’s death.

The body was spotted late Thursday night, and local people informed the police after they heard a scream. On searching the area, the charred body was found, an officer of Karamana police station said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manorama News reported that Sheeja who was living alone in a house close to the Government Medical College Hospital was in a relationship with her friend Saji Kumar. The mortal remains were found on an abandoned plot close to Saji’s house.

According to police, preliminary investigations suggest that it is a case of suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suresh, the cousin of the deceased, told the media that Sheeja’s family opposed her relationship with Saji Kumar. He alleged that the couple had a strained relationship and raised suspicion over Saji’s involvement in the death.

“There is something mysterious in her death. If she wanted to kill herself, she would have done it earlier. The body was found close to the house of Saji. We came to know that there were some issues between Sheeja and Saji,” said Suresh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have launched an investigation to trace Saji who left his house on Thursday claiming that he is going for work.