Alappuzha: Kerala has reported another Cholera-related death after a man who was in critical condition died at a private hospital in Thiruvalla on Friday. The deceased is PG Raghu (48), a native of Thalavady in Alappuzha.

His death was confirmed around 1 am on Friday. Currently, his body is kept in the mortuary of the private hospital. The health department has yet to confirm the source of the infection, as Raghu was a driver. People who came into contact with him are under observation by health officials.

When Raghu tested positive for the bacterial disease, the health authority of Thalavady panchayat said that he suffered from other health ailments, including liver disease. It was on May 14, Raghu’s blood samples turned positive for Cholera.

According to the officials, finding strains of Vibrio Cholerae in blood, the bacteria which cause Cholera, is an atypical presentation. "Normally, Cholera is found in stool; it may have entered the blood through an ulceration in the gut, but this needs to be affirmed," a health official said.

The panchayat authorities have sent water samples for testing to trace the infection's source.

According to official data, this is the fourth reported Cholera death in the last 10 years. In Thiruvananthapuram, a 63-year-old man died of the disease in April, marking the first such death reported in 2025.

A 63-year-old resident of Thiruvananthapuram who died in Kowdiar tested positive for Cholera in April. Ajaichandran, a resident of Kowdiar, died on April 20. This patient also had other health ailments. According to the officials, there were similarities in presentation in both cases." In both cases, we could not identify any clusters. Family members of both patients did not show any symptoms," officials said. Samples will be sent to the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED), Kolkata, to detect the strain of bacteria.