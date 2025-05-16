Kochi: The two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel accused in the murder of 24-year-old Ivin Jijo were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by the Angamaly First Class Magistrate Court on Friday. The accused will be remanded in the Aluva Sub Jail.

The two accused are CISF Sub-Inspector Vinay Kumar Das (38) and CISF Constable Mohan Kumar (30), both natives of Bihar. Both of them have been suspended from the force after their arrest in connection with the murder case.

The Nedumbassery police probing the case said that the accused hit Ivin with their car with the intention to murder him. The alleged road rage incident which claimed the youth’s life took place on Wednesday night on Kappela Road at Nayathodu near the Cochin International Airport. An altercation between Ivin and the CISF officers over their cars brushing against each other while travelling along a narrow road culminated in the murder. The police said the accused were provoked as Ivin stood firm that he would let them leave only after cops arrived.

According to the remand report filed by the police before the court, the accused rammed the car into Ivin, who was standing in front of the vehicle and speaking to them. As Ivin fell onto the bonnet of the car, the accused drove the car for 600 metre in over speed even as Ivin cried for his life. The police document said both the accused helped each other to kill the victim by applying sudden brake causing his fall off the bonnet and then hitting him with the car on St John’s Chapel – Kolichodam Road at Nayathod. The accused drove forward nearly 37 metre with Ivin stuck under the wheels, causing him severe fatal injuries. The police said in the remand report that the accused have committed the crime under Sec 118(1) (causing hurt with dangerous weapons); 103 (1) (punishment for murder); and 3 (5) (punishment for common criminal intention) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Ivin, who was a chef with a flight catering company, was on his way to work when the crime happened. His funeral took place in Thuravoor on Friday.