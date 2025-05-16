A fortnight after the commissioning of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, the LDF government on Friday opened 62 re-developed roads in various parts of Kerala, including 12 Smart City roads in the capital city. The CPM under Pinarayi Vijayan has realised that there is no wider and smarter path to regaining power than development, especially the creation of roads and highways. Anti-development was a slur that the CPM had suffered for quite a long time.

As Kerala gets into election mode, more inaugurations of development works across the state can be expected. The party's campaign strategy for 2026 is to remodel itself as a modern party that is alert to the material aspirations of Kerala.

"This is a proud and historic day for Kerala," is how General Education Minister V Sivankutty began his inaugural speech. "More than as mere roads, the state government is completing these stretches as lifelines that connect societies, boost growth and transport Kerala to a more energetic future," Sivankutty said at the event that was held at Manaveeyam Veedhi, the cultural hub of the capital city.

On the day, 50 renovated road stretches under the Public Works Department, spread over all 14 districts, were opened to the public. The 12 smart roads for the capital city have taken six years to complete. The work on the 12 critical road stretches began in 2019. The delay in work had, in the last three years, virtually cut off various parts of the city from the mainstream.

The 21.34-km stretch has now been completed at a cost of ₹180 crore. The smart roads will function as a model for road development in other cities and towns in Kerala. Along these roads, power lines, drinking water pipes, cable TV wires and other communication lines will not be found overhead, they will be passed through underground ducts. The infuriating practice of digging up a newly-tarred road for new water and sewerage connections has, therefore, been ruled out.

Wide handicapped-friendly pedestrian walks, cycle tracks wherever possible, rest benches, LED street lights and parking spaces are some of the unique features of the smart roads.

"These roads have been completed after taking into consideration the electricity and communication needs of buildings that could come up along these stretches in the next five years," PWD minister Mohammad Riyas said in his presidential address. For Sivankutty, these roads reflected "our vision for Kerala". "We don't just construct roads. We create paths to prosperity, inclusivity and sustainability," Sivankutty said.

As elections near, here are some projects that could reach inauguration stage: hill highway, National Highway 66, coastal highway, Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway and Kuthiran tunnel.