Indian Union Muslim League's woes over walking the thin line between breaking taboos and appeasing religious conservatism in Kerala may have found relief in a 46-year-old woman from Wayanad, Jayanthi Rajan.

Along with Fathima Muzaffar from Tamil Nadu, Jayanthi became the first-ever woman national office-bearer of the IUML at the National General Council meeting held on Thursday.

The decision to bring in Jayanthi is the League's response to the nagging criticism over the lack of women, Dalit and non-Muslim representation in IUML's political leadership in Kerala. On her way back to Wayanad, Jayanthi didn't hide her surprise as she spoke to Onmanorama. "This came as a totally unexpected choice," she said.

A Dalit leader and native of Irulam in Wayanad, Jayanthi had served as the National General Secretary of the Women’s League and was the state president of Dalit League (Women). Her political journey began in 2008 when she started working with the League, securing party membership in 2010.

Jayanthi Rajan, Fathima Muzaffar (Middle). Photo: Special Arrangement

She first won an election in 2010 on Muslim League ticket from the Puthadi Panchayat, a women-reserved seat, and later served as the standing committee chairperson of Panamaram Block Panchayat.

Jayanthi hails from a Congress-leaning family and was previously associated with Shreyas, a social service organisation in Sultan Bathery. It was through this association that she began observing and engaging with the humanitarian activities of the Muslim League.

"People may call the League a communal party, but that’s absolutely wrong,” she said. “This is not a party based solely on religion. If you are ready to work, the League welcomes you—irrespective of religion or caste. They have always treated me like a dear sister and given me great consideration," she said.

Jayanthi credits her father-in-law, Irulath Ramankutty, former Bathery Block Panchayat president, for encouraging her when the League first approached her to work with them. Her husband Rajan and children are now also IUML members. Her son is a software engineer, and her daughter is pursuing a BDS degree.

Jayanthi Rajan is a Dalit leader and native of Irulam in Wayanad. Photo: jaya.rajan.100/facebook

Jayanthi, who could not study after class XII, currently pursues a BA in Sociology from IGNOU. Although she enrolled four years ago, she had to put off her studies due to family obligations. “My mother fell ill the year I registered. Later, both my sister and husband also became unwell. But I now have the time and remain committed to completing my degree. I joined because I greatly desire to learn,” she said.

Being elected to the national leadership of a party which has often invited flak for issues related to gender equality, Jayanthi is guarded in her replies related to controversies related to the party. The IUML had disbanded the Haritha State Committee after the office-bearers raised complaints against state leaders of MSF for misogynistic remarks.

Later, the committee was reconstituted by the IUML state committee in 2021. In 2024, disciplinary action against former Haritha leaders were withdrawn and they were given plum posts in Muslim Youth League.

Jayanthi Rajan with Priyanka Gandhi. Photo: jaya.rajan.100/facebook

When asked about the Haritha controversy, Jayanthi said, “It was the wish of the youth. They expressed their political ideas in that way. We want more young people to come forward. Even if ideological differences exist, we will bring everyone under the party’s umbrella and work together. In fact, they are the future of the Women’s League," she said.

IUML has often succumbed to pressure from conservative groups regarding women's representation. Even Noorbina Rasheed's candidature in the Kozhikode Assembly elections in 2021 happened after a gap of 25 years. In 1996, Vanitha League leader Qamarunnisa Anwar became the first woman candidate of the IUML in the Kerala Assembly polls.

Jayanthi believes her recent appointment reflects a broader shift within the party. “This is a party decision. We will stand by the party’s decisions and move forward together,” she said.