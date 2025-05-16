Pathanamthitta: The Kerala Forest Rangers’ Association has slammed Konni MLA KU Jenish Kumar for allegedly threatening officials at Padam forest station and forcibly securing the release of a person held in custody in connection with the electrocution of a wild elephant.



In a now-deleted social media post, the Association mocked the MLA, suggesting that the Forest Department be disbanded and that people be encouraged to kill elephants by electrocuting them.

“Dear MLA, you should take the initiative to dismiss all forest guards and disband the Forest Department. Tell the people to kill all elephants by electrocuting them. Shoot all tigers dead. Burn alive all animals from leopards to maggots. Then you and your loyal supporters can clear out the entire Western Ghats. In this utopia inhabited only by humans, you should become both Chief Minister and Prime Minister. These forest guards are a nuisance – burn them all. You, who are supposed to uphold constitutional values, are tearing them apart – this is nothing but hooliganism and a gross violation of your oath of office. Our sincere salutations to the police officer who aided you in this. The Association strongly demands that the Chief Minister intervene in the matter,” the post read.

The controversy stems from an incident earlier this week, when Jenish allegedly barged into the Padam Forest Station under the Naduvathumoozhy range and forcibly released Raju, a native of Tamil Nadu, who had been taken into custody in connection with the electrocution of a wild elephant at Kulathumannu near Konni in Pathanamthitta.

The MLA reportedly shouted at the officials, accusing them of targeting innocent people, and warned that "Naxalites would return and set fire to the forest station." Konni DySP T Rajapa Ravuther was also present at the time.

Following the incident, forest officials including the Naduvathumoozhy range officer and the Padam deputy range officer gave statements to the Koodal police, and a high-level forest department team recorded statements at the Konni range office. Based on these statements, police have booked the MLA under BNS Section 132 (for preventing public servants from discharging their duties) and Section 351(2) (for issuing threats).

The Forest Rangers’ Association has also lodged a formal complaint against Jenish. The MLA, however, claimed his intervention was necessary as the forest department was filing false cases against innocent people and had taken Raju into custody without following legal procedures.