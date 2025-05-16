Kozhikode: A man was found dead in the compound of PC Theatre in Mukkom on Friday morning, allegedly after falling from the building's parapet where he reportedly used to sleep. The deceased, Komalan (41), a resident of Kuttippala in Mukkom, was the husband of Nimisha, a cleaning staff at the theatre.

Nimisha discovered her husband lying in a pool of blood when she arrived for duty around 6 am. The parapet from which he is believed to have fallen is approximately 12 feet high.

“We found him unresponsive in a pool of blood, apparently after falling on his head from the parapet,” theatre owner PC Shimji told Onmanorama. “Komalan often slept on the parapet near the water tank under the influence of alcohol, without our permission. Though we rushed him to a private medical college hospital in Mukkom, doctors declared him brought dead,” he added.

The Mukkom police conducted an inquest at KMCT Hospital, where Komalan was initially taken. “There were injuries on his head, and he was bleeding. It appears he fell on his head. We have shifted the body to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem,” said Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar. Police have launched further investigations to confirm the cause of death.