Kozhikode: A Headmaster from an Upper Primary School in Vadakara in Kozhikode district was caught red-handed on Friday while receiving a bribe from a teacher for processing her application for an amount from the Provident Fund (PF) account.

E V Raveendran, the Headmaster of the Pakkayil J B UP school was nabbed by the Kozhikode Vigilance wing while receiving ₹1 lakh as bribe near the PWD rest house in Vadakara. He was accepting an amount of ₹10,000 as liquid cash and ₹90,000 as a bank cheque.

According to the complainant, she applied for an amount of ₹3 lakhs from her PF account as non-refundable advance on March 29. Raveendran demanded ₹1 lakh for processing it and tried to delay further procedures.

Following a complaint from the teacher, the Vigilance investigation team under the Deputy Police Superintendent planned to arrest him while he accepted the money.

The Vigilance wing informed that Raveendran will be presented before the Kozhikode Vigilance court.