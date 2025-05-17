New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor may have been missing from his party’s official list, but that hasn’t stopped him from landing a key diplomatic assignment. The Thiruvananthapuram MP will be one of seven senior parliamentarians leading an all-party delegation to key global capitals, tasked with briefing foreign governments on India’s position on cross-border terrorism following Operation Sindoor.



In a twist that raised eyebrows in political circles, the Congress submitted four names for the delegations—but conspicuously left out Tharoor, one of its most internationally recognised faces. Party General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh confirmed the list on Saturday via a post on X, naming Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Syed Naseer Hussain and Raja Brar as the party's official picks.

The omission appeared intentional, given Tharoor's global stature and foreign policy credentials. Yet, the government chose to include him in the final line-up of delegation heads.

"I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation’s point of view on recent events. When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind!" Shashi Tharoor said in a post on X following government's official announcement.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the seven delegations—comprising members of both the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc—will travel later this month to nations including members of the UN Security Council. The aim: to communicate India’s “national consensus and resolute approach” to tackling terrorism in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam attack and the retaliatory military operation codenamed Sindoor.

Apart from Tharoor, those leading the delegations include BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, JD(U)’s Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMK’s Kanimozhi, NCP (SP)’s Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Eknath Shinde.

“In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju posted on X. “Seven all-party delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero-tolerance to terrorism... A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences.”

Each delegation will reportedly visit about five countries and will be accompanied by senior diplomats. The Ministry underlined that these delegations are intended to showcase “India’s strong message of zero tolerance” and to reinforce diplomatic efforts aimed at isolating Pakistan on the terror issue.