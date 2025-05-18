As fire engine units struggle to contain the flames that engulfed a three-storey textile showroom abutting the Mofussil Bus Stand in Kozhikode, local traders and shop owners say that authorities are yet to learn a lesson from the fire that broke out on S M Street in 2017.

Speaking to the media, officebearers of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi said that the first fire engine unit reached the spot 45 minutes after the fire broke out. "This definitely hampered the firefighting operations," a representative of the Association said.

Fire and rescue teams from Calicut Airport, Meenchanda and Vellimadukunnu were brought in to put out the fire. "If fire engine units were available in the city, they could have reached the spot in 10-15 minutes," he added.

The location where the fire broke out near the new bus stand in Kozhikode. Screengrab: Google Maps.

Samithi members said that the organisation had raised concerns when the Beach fire station was shifted further from the city. "We had requested that 5-6 fire engines be made available near the city in case of an emergency," said a member.

They lamented that Kozhikode lacks the equipment required in case of large-scale accidents. "When fire broke out on S M Street in the past, Fire and Chemical units from the Calicut Airport were called. Advanced equipment to tackle such disasters must be made available in cities like Kozhikode," another officebearer added.

According to a merchant, the textile showroom was a prominent centre for purchasing school uniforms. "Considering that school uniforms are in demand now, stock worth more than ₹50 crore must have gone up in flames," he added.

Meanwhile, earthmovers were deployed to break the walls and shears were used to break open the shutters.