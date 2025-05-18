Thrissur: Nearly 30 people sustained injuries after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus overturned and plunged into a 20-foot-deep gorge in Valparai during the early hours of Sunday.

The incident occurred around 3 am near the Kavers Estate area, when the bus, carrying 72 passengers, was heading from Tiruppur to Valparai. Once alerted, Valparai police and personnel from the 108 ambulance service rushed to the scene. They rescued all the passengers and transferred them to the Valparai Government Hospital.

The bus driver, Ganesh (49), who suffered serious injuries, was taken to Pollachi Government Hospital for advanced treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.