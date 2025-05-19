A three-year-old girl named Kalyani went missing on Monday while travelling on a bus with her mother from Thiruvankulam to Aluva. The incident occurred as they were returning home after visiting the anganwadi. Police have launched an investigation based on CCTV footage and initiated a district-wide search operation for the missing child, Manorama Online reported.

The case has been registered at the Puthencruz Police Station. Patrol teams from nearby police stations are also actively searching for Kalyani.