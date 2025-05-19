Alappuzha: Opposition leader VD Satheesan has alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is spending crores of rupees to promote its activities while neglecting the state's development programmes. He announced that the Congress would observe a Black Day on Tuesday in protest against the government’s fourth anniversary.

“The state is facing anarchy. No development projects are being implemented. Subsidised products are unavailable in Supplyco stores. PWD contractors are complaining about payment delays. Government employees are not receiving their allowances,” he alleged while addressing the media here on Monday.

The Congress leader added that the size of the development plan remains stagnant in Kerala as the state government cuts projects.

Taking a dig at the LDF government, he noted that ₹15 crore was spent on hoardings of the Chief Minister across the state as part of the anniversary celebrations. “I want to ask the CM whether the LDF government has paid news channels to promote the fourth anniversary. Public money is being misused for advertisements while the state faces a financial crisis,” the opposition leader said.

He added that public health is at risk. Citing the spread of communicable diseases, he said the health department has failed to maintain a proper database.

Satheesan also described how the CPM-led government’s rule has affected poor farmers, claiming that no financial aid is being distributed to them. He expressed concern over the rise in human-animal conflicts and condemned the government’s apathy in taking proper action.

“The LDF government’s rule only reflects corruption. It never guarantees development. Now they are promoting their ministers and so-called development activities by looting public money,” Satheesan alleged.

The LDF government organised statewide programmes from April 21 to May 29 to celebrate its fourth anniversary.