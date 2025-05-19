Kozhikode: The fire accident at the shopping complex near the Moffusil Bus Stand here has exposed lapses by the Kozhikode Corporation in taking action against illegal constructions. Addressing the media on Monday, Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip stated that strict action would be taken against officials who ignored glaring violations.

“Currently, we have no information about the cause of the fire. A comprehensive probe involving the police, Fire and Rescue Services, and the Electrical Inspectorate will be conducted to determine the cause. The Corporation will take action only after a detailed investigation,” she said.

Forensic experts and fire force personnel will inspect the site on Monday morning. Police have tightened security around the building, which is in a dangerous condition. A 50-member police team, led by City Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner P Biju Raj, has been deployed at the bus stand.

Meanwhile, the Mayor stressed that such fire accidents necessitate immediate fire safety audits in all commercial establishments. She added that instructions would be issued to install fire extinguishers even in small shops.

“The Corporation has summoned a steering committee meeting to discuss the fire accident. Chairpersons of all committees and officials of all departments will attend the meeting. Immediate action will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future,” she said.

According to media reports, fire force personnel were initially unable to pump water into the building as it was closed off and lacked proper fire exits. It was also learned that some shop owners had covered the veranda with sheets to create additional space for godowns. As a result, firefighters took more than five hours to douse the flames. Around 15 fire units were deployed to the site.

Calicut Textiles, a wholesale shop, suffered significant losses in the blaze. As per preliminary estimates, the total damage from the fire is expected to be around ₹75 crore.