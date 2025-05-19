Malappuram: A section of the under-construction six-lane National Highway 66 collapsed near Kooriyad and Kolappuram in Tirurangadi, along the Kozhikode–Thrissur stretch, prompting a traffic diversion in the area on Monday.

The incident occurred near the Kooriyad service station, where one side of the elevated highway caved in onto the adjoining service road. The retaining wall gave way, crushing a car travelling on the service road below. Three vehicles were involved in the incident. No casualties have been reported so far.

The collapse has caused a complete disruption of traffic between Kozhikode and Thrissur via Kolappuram and Kakkad. Authorities have advised people to use the VK Padi–Mambram–Kakkad route as an alternative.

Residents here alleged that they had earlier raised concerns about the highway’s construction. They claimed the elevation was carried out unscientifically and said they had approached National Highway officials about the issue. However, the officials had reportedly assured them that the construction technology was reliable and posed no threat.