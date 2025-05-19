Kozhikode: Kozhikode Electrical Inspectorate officials on Monday said that no signs of a short circuit were found during preliminary investigations at the shopping complex within the Mofussil Bus Stand building in Kozhikode, which caught fire on Sunday. However, officials said that the probe is still ongoing.

The District Electrical Inspectorate conducted a detailed inspection of the building on Monday and will submit a report to the District Collector on Tuesday.

The Deputy Chief Electrical Inspector told Onmanorama that they have not concluded the investigation as they need to cross-check more data, collect statements from the concerned individuals and receive meter data from the Kerala State Electricity Board. “Once all these are completed, we can submit a final report to the District Collector,” he added.

Apart from the Electrical Inspectorate, experts from the Forensic department, dog squad, police officials and the fire force conducted inspections in the building on Monday.

The massive fire, which engulfed the three-storey building and consumed the wholesale showroom of Calicut Textiles and the godown of PRC Pharmacy, broke out by 5 pm on Sunday evening and went on till 11.30 pm.

No injuries were reported in the fire accident. The Kasaba police has registered a case over a complaint filed by the management of Calicut Textiles under sections 306 (1) (c)(FA) of the Police Standing Order. The complainant, Shibulal Cheriyangal, said that their textiles showroom was completely destroyed by the fire and other shops like PRC Medicals, Calicut Apparels and Calicut Furnishing were also affected. Calicut Textiles incurred a loss of nearly ₹8 crore.

Calicut Textiles was one of the biggest wholesalers of textile products in the state and reportedly the showroom housed huge stocks of school uniforms, cut pieces, home furnishings and ready-made clothing. Most of the new stocks of uniforms were aimed for the upcoming school year.