Aluva: The murder of a 3-year-old child by her mother left everyone in shock on Tuesday. Sandhya, the accused, who is reportedly suffering from mental health issues, murdered the child while en route to her house in Aluva.

Speaking to Manorama News, Sandhya’s mother Ally said she never imagined her grandchild would be murdered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sandhya has some mental health issues, but she was not undergoing treatment. She has anger issues and is very impulsive. I had no idea she had killed her daughter when she reached home yesterday. Since the child was not with her, I suspected that Sandhya might have abandoned the child on the bus,” said the mother.

“I never thought she would take such an extreme step,” she added, breaking into tears.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also confirmed that Sandhya faced harassment at her husband’s house.

Kalyani (3) went missing on Monday while travelling with her mother to her maternal home. Police searched for the girl in various locations along the route, but the focus of the search shifted to Moozhikulam near Angamaly by 11 pm, apparently based on the mother’s statement that she had abandoned the child somewhere in that area. Initially, Sandhya told police that her daughter went missing after they boarded a bus from Aluva. Later, she claimed Kalyani went missing from Moozhikulam bridge. Following this, police and the scuba team began a search in the river.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyani's mother Sandhya confessed to police that she murdered her.