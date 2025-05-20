Kozhikode: The Kozhikode Mayor on Tuesday said the Kozhikode Corporation was responsible for not conducting a fire audit in the Mofussil bus stand building, which was razed by fire two days ago.

Addressing the media amidst allegations that the building lacked fire safety systems, Kozhikode Mayor Dr Beena Philip said, “We agree that it was our fault”.

According to the Mayor, the Mofussil bus stand building, which is under the ownership of the Corporation, started functioning in 1987. It was built according to the fire and safety rules of those days and those systems are still there, she added.

“Once a room is rented out to a licensee, it's their duty to facilitate further fire and safety systems. As a huge stock of textile products were kept there, they should have provided adequate fire and safety systems,” the Mayor said.

Commenting on the allegations that covering the passages of the building hampered firefighting operations, the Mayor said that the Corporation had allowed them to close the passages for business purposes after considering the licensee's request and the anti-social activities at night.

The Mayor said that a hall and a room on the first floor, two halls on the second floor and the common areas were gutted in the fire.

The Corporation has formed an internal inquiry team to investigate the massive fire that resulted in the loss of crores of rupees. The team includes the Superintending Engineer, the Joint Secretary and the Health Officer. The team will inquire about the reason behind the fire, any failings from the shop owner’s side and the encroachment to the area in the back, which prevented entry to the fire fighters.

The Corporation will also conduct inspections in all its buildings and will check the illegal extensions. The body will also fix fire hydrants in the busy areas of the city.