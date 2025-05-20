Malappuram: The collapse of a portion of an under-construction national highway at Kooriyad in Malappuram district has triggered strong reactions against the state government from the Opposition and residents.

A portion of the elevated National Highway 66 collapsed at Kooriyad near Tirurangadi on Monday afternoon, causing damage to some vehicles and disrupting vehicular traffic between Thrissur and Kozhikode. One side of the highway was found caved in and collapsed onto the adjacent service road.

According to a PTI report, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan vehemently criticised the LDF government over the issue and alleged widespread irregularities in the construction of national highways in the state.

"The state government is making no interventions in highway construction. The highways are being constructed in an unscientific manner, and there is no coordination between the state government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in this regard," he alleged while talking to reporters in Kochi.

The LoP further alleged that the only focus of the state government is to take credit for the completion of national highways ahead of the upcoming elections and erect flex boards featuring the Chief Minister adjacent to them.

UDF convener Adoor Prakash and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P K Kunhalikutty visited the area where the portion of the highway collapsed and demanded a permanent solution to the issue, PTI reported.

"We just attended a meeting convened at the district collectorate to discuss the current situation. Officials informed us that experts would examine the collapsed road on Wednesday and then hold a meeting with people’s representatives later," Kunhalikutty told reporters.

He added that they had already warned that such constructions would not be suitable for the area and that bridges would be appropriate in such places. "If there is no immediate intervention by the government and no action toward a permanent solution, we will intensify our further actions," Kunhalikutty warned.

Meanwhile, Malappuram district collector V R Vinod said that a panel of independent road experts would inspect the collapsed portions of the highway. The highway passes through paddy land and was constructed after depositing a huge amount of earth, he added.

According to the NHAI’s preliminary assumption, a bulge that occurred in the paddy land caused the collapse of the highway, the district collector said. "But the exact cause can be ascertained only after expert scrutiny," he added.

The district collector said that steps have been taken to divert vehicles through adjacent roads to resolve the present stalemate.

A group of residents expressed strong concern about the highway collapse and said that they had told authorities several times before that the area, being paddy fields, was unsuitable for such construction.