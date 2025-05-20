Kochi: The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) observed May 20 as a "Black Day" to protest against the current government and criticise its performance over the past four years. The move coincided with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) celebrating its fourth anniversary in office.

The LDF government, now in its second consecutive term, marked the occasion with a low-key celebration at the Cochin International Airport. The event also commemorated Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s ninth year in office, making him the first leader in Kerala to serve two consecutive terms as Chief Minister. He first assumed office in May 2016 and was re-elected in 2021. The anniversary celebration featured a cake-cutting ceremony held at 9:30 am in the airport lounge, attended by media and ministers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several ministers from the LDF coalition, including Roshy Augustine, K B Ganesh Kumar, K Krishnankutty, K Rajan, and Kadannappally Ramachandran, were present at the event. Industries Minister P Rajeev, a CPM leader from Ernakulam, also participated. Forest Minister A K Saseendran of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was absent from the ceremony. The government's anniversary celebrations began on April 21 and will continue until May 30.