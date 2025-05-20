Kochi: Kalyani, the three-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by her mother by throwing her into the Chalakudy river, was laid to rest on Tuesday as a grief-stricken home town bid farewell to the little one.

Kalyani's funeral was held at a crematorium by 5 pm after the mortal remains were kept for public viewing at her house in Mattakkara near Chottanikkara. Hundreds of people paid final respects to Kalyani even as her mother Sandhya’s arrest was recorded at the Chengamanad police station, some 40 km away.

Mattakkara was all tearful as mourners, including relatives and neighbours, could not control their emotions at the sight of the lifeless body of Kalyani, whom many remembered as a cheerful little girl. Kalyani’s father, Subhash, who maintained a stoic attitude throughout the day, broke down to tears as he planted a final kiss on his daughter's forehead. The couple has a school-going son also.

Kalyani was taken by Sandhya to her house at Kurumassery, Moozhikulam near Nedumbassery on Monday afternoon. A missing complaint was registered with the police by Subhash’s family after they came to know that the girl was not with Sandhya when she reached her home. The police investigation revealed that Sandhya allegedly threw Kalyani to the Chalakudy river before heading home from Moozhikulam.

The police recorded the arrest of Kalyani in the afternoon after she confessed to murdering the child. The woman has been charged with murder under Section 101 (3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Ernakulam Rural SP M Hemalatha said that the woman has confessed to committing the crime, but police were awaiting more clarity on the motive behind the murder.