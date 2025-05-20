Kochi: The Chengamanad police on Tuesday arrested Sandhya, the mother of Kalyani, the three-year-old girl whose body was found in Chalakudy river. The police recorded Sandhya's arrest in the afternoon after she confessed to murdering the child. The woman has been charged with murder under Section 101 (3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Ernakulam Rural SP M Hemalatha said that the woman has confessed to committing the crime but police were awaiting more clarity on the motive behind the murder.

“We have to find the motive and evidence and we are working on it. We have got CCTV footage of the woman going to the river with the child and returning alone. We are investigating if there are eye witnesses,” the officer said.

She said that statements of the child's relatives would be recorded once they are out of shock. Asked about reports of the accused suffering from psychological issues, the police officer said the police would seek medical experts’ service to ascertain it if needed. She said it was not yet clear if family feud led to the crime.

She said Sandhya was cooperating with the investigation but further questioning is needed.

The body of Kalyani was taken to her house at Mattakuzhi near Thiruvankulam, Chottanikkara on Tuesday afternoon after postmortem examination was held at Ernakulam Government Medical College, Kalamassery. The autopsy has confirmed "asphyxia due to drowning" as the reason for her death.