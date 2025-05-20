How will you rate the second Pinarayi Vijayan government that completed four years in power today? Over the past four years, how far has the state progressed in finance, industry, infrastructure development, health, agriculture, law and order, higher education, and information technology? Experts in these sectors analyse the positives and negatives:

Agriculture

T Nandakumar

Former Secretary, Department of Food and Agriculture, Government of India.

[4.5/10]

Positives

Set the ball rolling for winning and implementing a World Bank project for value-added agro products.

Established 'Kathir', an online platform for agriculture-related issues, as part of the state's digital governance initiative.

Dairy benefited from Milma's initiative to market several products.

Ensured the participation of Kudumbashree in agriculture.

The formation of companies through NABARD and Kerala Bank will benefit farmers.

Negatives No increase in farmers' revenue from agriculture.

Though several initiatives have been made for the industrial sector, not much has been done for farmers. No effort has been made to amend laws that harm farmers.

No increase in paddy production. The government could not disburse the price of procured paddy on time.

The agriculture sector did not see any increase in production

Horticulture and cattle wealth contribute significantly to increasing revenue. The Kerala government seems to have ignored these factors.

Maintenance of law and order

Sajan Peter

Former Additional Chief Secretary

[3.5/10]

Positives

The police force maintained its excellence.

Increased conviction rate in POCSO cases.

A welcome crackdown on the deep-rooted drug menace.

Rejuvenated the Student Police Cadet project, which had lost steam.

Increased police presence in the digital world.

Negatives

A lenient approach in granting parole to even those involved in heinous crimes.

The police's failure helped in strengthening the state's illegal drug market.

The law is often ignored. The people have witnessed the police forcefully suppressing anti-Nava Kerala Yatra and K-Rail protests.

Failure in ensuring the safety of women. How many women could take the state's streets at night without fear?

Spurt in corruption and sexual atrocities within the police force.

Industries and infrastructure development

T Balakrishnan

Former Additional Chief Secretary.

[6/10]

Positives

The current dispensation can take credit for making the Vizhinjam seaport project a reality. The chief minister and the government effectively intervened to clear last-minute hurdles.

Expedited the National Highway development project. Better roads and new bridges would contribute to further infrastructure development. The energy sector, too, has seen progress.

The government has tried its best to make Kerala an investor-friendly state. Several anti-industry laws have been relaxed. The Global Investor Meet grabbed attention.

Small-scale entrepreneurs were brought under the framework of MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises). It benefited the entrepreneurs.

Introduced several reforms, such as the private industrial park, campus industrial park, and deemed licence, to attract private investors.

Negatives

No efforts have been made to ensure related developments of the Vizhinjam seaport.

The state could not make much progress in tapping solar energy despite having a high density of buildings.

Neither the proposed high-speed rail nor the SilverLine materialised. If the land acquisition and finalising alignment were carried out in advance, the development of railways would have been possible.

Several drawbacks in the state's industrial policy. Focusing on public sector units is detrimental to industrial progress. Laws should be further relaxed to attract private investments.

It's said that the deemed licence would be provided if a project did not get approval within a specific timeframe. However, the entrepreneur does not get the relevant documents. In the current situation, any official can ensure the closure of an establishment.

Higher Education

Kuncheria P Isaac

Former Vice-Chancellor, Technological University.

[5/10]

Positives

Though delayed, the state passed the Private University Bill.

Commenced the four-year degree course

The skill development sector has indirectly benefited from ASAP, ICT Academy, K-DISC, LBS, IHRD, and Startup Mission. Another plus is Malayalis' excellence in civil service and other competitive exams, ensured through better coaching centres.

India's gross enrolment ratio (the number of youth in the 18-23 age group who got the opportunity to pursue higher education) is 41.3%. The National Educational Policy targets a 50% enrolment ratio in 2035. Kerala achieved 41.3% enrollment in 2024 itself.

According to the India Skills Report, Kerala is the most preferred state to work in the country.

Negatives

No move to make colleges autonomous bodies.

The government does not have a favourable stand on Deemed Universities.

The government and political parties forget that universities are autonomous bodies. They influence the activities of universities.

The quality of colleges is not improving. Though universities were ranked 4 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Kerala's engineering education is lagging.

Inadequate government spending on quality research.

Finance and Planning

G Vijayaraghavan

Former Member, State Planning Board

[6/10]

Positives

Ensured the functioning of treasuries despite grave financial constraints.

Special attention on earmarking funds for basic infrastructure development.

Ensured funds for the Vizhinjam seaport and Kochi Metro projects despite having to slash funds for budgetary plans.

Increased revenue despite setbacks suffered due to the GST regime. The government can further increase revenue if it pays more attention.

The state's debt is not spiralling uncontrollably. This is also the result of the Centre strictly imposing the ceiling for borrowing.

Negatives

No control over benefits for the rich and those in administration, even as benefits and financial aid for the poor are delayed.

The government is reluctant to implement the austerity measures and means for generating revenues recommended by various committees.

The delay in granting approvals is affecting the timely implementation of projects.

Despite the CAG repeatedly pointing out various taxes that are to be collected, the government has not been able to effectively collect the tax dues.

Continuously dropping projects announced in the Budget will render the Budget irrelevant.

Health

Dr M R Rajagopal

Founding Chairman, Pallium India.

[5/10]

Positives

Kerala's life expectancy and lower mother-infant mortality rates continue to be a model for the world.

Free treatment plans for all, including those in the lower strata.

Excellence in effectively containing contagious diseases, including COVID and Nipah.

The only state in India to provide at-home healthcare for bedridden patients.

Alertness in ensuring basic healthcare for guest workers.

Negatives

Spiralling medical expenses that could even devastate families.

The services of doctors are not ensured to all those who need palliative care.

Inadequate emergency care for accident victims.

No comprehensive and integrated plans for the rehabilitation of bedridden patients.

Though several plans are available for senior citizens, their benefits are available only to healthier people who can move around independently.

Information Technology

Robin Alex Panicker

Chief Product Officer, Finotes

[7/10]

Positives

Better IT, Startup policies

Quality of life in Kerala attracts IT companies to the state. Availability of accommodation and transport facilities closer to offices is beneficial.

Society's perception of new IT industries has changed. The government machinery, including the Startup Mission, has contributed to this change.

Kerala has many possibilities for a decentralised economy. The government established the SOHO (Small Office/Home Office) Company office in Pathanamthitta. It is not possible in any other Indian state.

Kerala has recorded a marked improvement in creating a talent pool. Companies setting up offices in Kerala are getting skilled employees within the state itself.

Negatives