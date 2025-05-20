Palakkad: A rubber tapper was found dead at Edathanatukara in Alanallur here on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Umar Valparamban (65).

According to the police, Umar had left for tapping work in the morning and was later found dead in a nearby field around noon. Preliminary investigations suggest that he may have been trampled by a wild elephant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred near the Cholamann forest range. Officials reported that the body bore multiple injuries. The police have reached the spot and begun further procedures.