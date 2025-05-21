Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday urged the public to remain cautious as COVID-19 cases are rising in Southeast Asian countries, warning that Kerala too could witness a surge. She noted that the Omicron JN.1 sub-variants LF.7 and NB.1.8, currently spreading in those countries, have a high transmission rate, although their severity appears to be low.

She advised individuals experiencing symptoms such as a cold, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath to wear masks. Vulnerable groups — including the elderly, pregnant women, and people with underlying health conditions — are encouraged to wear masks in public and while travelling. Mask-wearing remains mandatory in hospitals for both patients and health workers, and unnecessary hospital visits should be avoided, she added.

She also emphasised the importance of hand hygiene and following proper treatment protocols at hospitals. The minister clarified that hospitals should not refer patients to other hospitals once COVID-19 has been diagnosed.

The state Rapid Response Team (RRT), chaired by the minister, met to review the public health situation. A total of 182 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state in May, with the highest numbers in Kottayam (57), followed by Ernakulam (34) and Thiruvananthapuram (30). The health department has issued instructions to ensure COVID-19 testing for symptomatic individuals and maintain adequate stocks of RT-PCR kits and protective gear.

The meeting also reviewed the status of Nipah virus containment. As there has been no further spread of the disease, the containment zone will be withdrawn, although control room operations will continue under protocol.

With the monsoon season approaching, the minister cautioned that Kerala is also at risk for a spike in vector- and water-borne diseases such as dengue, leptospirosis, cholera, and hepatitis A. She called for intensified field-level activities and directed local bodies to carry out effective mosquito control measures. Local authorities have been instructed to prepare and submit action plans for disease prevention by the end of the month.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including the Additional Chief Secretary (Health), NHM State Mission Director, Director of Health Services, Director of Medical Education, and other members of the RRT.