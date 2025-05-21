Kochi: In a fresh development relating to the legal battle over the structural distress of the Chander Kunj Army Towers at Silver Sand Island in Vyttila, Kochi, a resident has moved the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the alleged corruption behind the residential building project.



Col (retd) Ciby George, who has been at the forefront of the legal battle exposing the poor quality construction of the high-rises, has filed a fresh petition even as steps are being taken to demolish the B and C towers in the complex based on a February 2 High Court order. The High Court heard the petition on Tuesday. Justice PV Kunhikrishnan has instructed the deputy solicitor general of India to find out if the Defence Secretary has received a similar complaint filed by the petitioner and whether any action has been taken. The matter has been posted to June 3, 2025.

Col (retd) George has filed the petition in the court against nine respondents, including the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO), which built the residential towers, its managing director Vikal Sahni, AWHO ex-project director Muraleedharan Nair, current and former presidents of the Chander Kunj Army Towers Owners Association, and Bureau Veritas, a private company that recommended retrofitting the twin towers.

The petitioner moved the High Court seeking action against those responsible for destroying the apartment buildings based on the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The petitioner said the MDMA and the government authorities have failed to take action, though he had filed a complaint with them in March 2025.

The petitioner has requested the court to order a CBI probe, citing that the respondents who have committed the offences belong to different states and that the persons and agencies do not come under the control of any one state government. Earlier, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden demanded a CBI investigation into the matter in Parliament.

Col (retd) Ciby told Onmanorama that he has decided not to vacate his apartment until a proper investigation is conducted into the corruption that caused the distress of the structure, which has led to its demolition and unbearable agony to the military personnel and their families. “Once the buildings are demolished, all the evidence will be lost, and those responsible for the criminal faults will get away with it,” the retired officer said.

The High Court ordered the demolition and reconstruction of the buildings based on several expert reports, the latest being the one submitted to the court by the Indian Institute of Sciences, Bangalore. A committee led by Ernakulam District Collector NSK Umesh has been working on the modalities for the demolition. The collector has stated that the buildings will be razed in October based on a time frame they have prepared.

However, a dispute over the compensation, including the rent fixed for the owners between their evacuation and reconstruction of the buildings, has yet to be settled. The High Court is scheduled to hear a batch of review petitions on Wednesday.