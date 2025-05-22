Kochi: Two days after a mother allegedly murdered her three-year-old daughter by throwing her into a river, the Puthencruz police have arrested a relative of the child under the POCSO Act. The arrest followed the postmortem report of the child, which revealed that the child suffered sexual abuse.

The three-year-old-girl was found dead in the Chalakudy River on May 20. The autopsy confirmed 'asphyxia due to drowning' as the cause of death.

The child's mother, who is currently in police custody, has been charged with murder under Section 101 (3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Ernakulam Rural SP M Hemalatha said that the child's mother has confessed to committing the murder but the police were awaiting more clarity on the motive behind the crime.

The child's father alleged that his wife, the accused, had attacked their children two months ago. The child's father said that he took his wife to a psychiatrist after she hit their child on the head with a torch. The psychiatrist said that the woman was not suffering from any mental illness, he added.

The accused's mother had alleged that her daughter faced harassment at her husband's house. Rejecting the claims, the child's father said that his wife's mother and sister influenced her to turn against him.