Kollam: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that the responsibility for the construction of National Highway completely rests with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), dismissing criticism against the LDF government over the collapse of a portion of NH66 in Malappuram.

Speaking at an LDF convention in Kollam, Pinarayi said that the Central government had already initiated corrective measures after a section of the under-construction national highway collapsed in Kooriyad, Malappuram, injuring several people. Cracks have also been reported along newly constructed stretches in Kozhikode, Thrissur, and Kannur.

He added that the ongoing work should not be affected by these incidents. "The works should continue in a fair and proper manner. There were some faults on the part of the NHAI, and it is their responsibility to address the issue and take appropriate action," Pinarayi said.

Meanwhile, the Central Government has debarred KNR Constructions and its consultancy partner, Highway Engineering Consultancy (HEC), responsible for the construction work of the collapsed highway.

The Chief Minister also said that the National Highway project became a reality in the state due to the efforts of the LDF government. He added that the government had spent over ₹5,600 crore on land acquisition to make the project possible.

"Now, some people are blaming the LDF for the mishap. Yes, we are responsible—because we made the project possible. We acquired the land and handed it over to the central government. The reason the national highway construction is progressing smoothly from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod is the LDF government," he said.