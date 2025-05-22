From collapsed bridges and landslips to eroded service roads and waterlogged stretches, the construction of National Highway 66 across Kerala raises serious safety and environmental concerns. While touted as a key infrastructure upgrade, the project is marred by alarming incidents and expert warnings about unscientific soil excavation, poorly planned hillside cuts, and inadequate drainage. A district-wise look reveals a troubling pattern of structural failures and hazards that threaten both lives and livelihoods.



1. Kasaragod

84 km of National Highway in three stretches

Incidents:

On May 12, an earth collapse at Cheruvathur killed a migrant worker during the construction of a concrete wall on a hillside.

In Kanhangad, between Mavunkal and Chemmattamvayal, flash floods eroded the service road. A major crack about 20 metres long was found in the same area.

In 2022, a bridge under construction in Periya collapsed.

A study report flagged unscientific soil extraction from hills in Bevincha, Thekkil, Veeramalakunnu, and Mattalayi for highway construction. It also warned of landslide threats.

The Thekkil curve on the Cherkkala-Chattanchal route has over 10 hairpin bends. A massive hill was split for road works, and levelled over a 2-km stretch.

2. Kannur

Soil was excavated from a field between Empet and Pariyaram Government HSS for 100 metres. Hills were sliced for road construction from Kuppam to Chudala (2.5 km), and from Aattadappa to Muttolampara (3 km).

Incidents:

On Thursday, a large concrete interlock structure collapsed from the elevated road at Chala onto the state highway.

At Kapannathattu in Pariyaram, a crater formed on the service road. A tanker truck’s tyre sank in. On the Pilathara stretch, a retaining wall collapsed onto the service road.

At CH Nagar on the Thaliparamba-Kuppam-Ezhom Road, landslide fears emerged after soil began slipping over a recently raised section.

At Kuppam, nearly 100 residents sat in the rain, halting traffic demanding immediate action to stop sluch flooding their houses

3. Kozhikode

Construction split into two reaches, totalling 69.2 km: Ramanattukara-Vengalam Reach: 28.4 km, Vengalam-Azhiyur Reach: 40.8 km

Incidents:

Waterlogging in low-lying areas remains the key issue between Ramanattukara and Vengalam, where 60% of construction is complete.

Frequent landslips occur north of the Vadakara-Moorad bridge. No solution yet.

At Kunnuoramala, a hill was split and houses on either side of the road are at risk of collapse. Nineteen families have been relocated.

4. Malappuram

Total highway stretch from Idimuzhikkal to Kappirikkad: 75.6 km, of which 93% is complete.

The state's largest viaduct is in Malappuram. Built from Unniyal bridge to Vattappara hill, it bypasses the accident-prone Vattappara curve. Length: 4.5 km.

A bypass from Palachiramad to Swagathamad avoiding Chankuvetti and Edarikode junctions runs 4.6 km, about half of which is elevated.

In the Calicut University area, over 3 km of hillside was excavated. In Mele Chelari, the cut is 10 metres deep.

Incidents:

Over 200 metres of the Kooriyad highway and service road have sunk into a paddy field where over 12 metres of soil had been heaped up.

In Kakkad, where a hillside was cut, service road soil collapsed twice last year, disrupting traffic.

No drainage exists; even light rain causes waterlogging and floods nearby houses.

5. Thrissur

Two reaches totalling 61.89 km: Kaparikkad–Thalikulam Six-Lane: 33.16 km, Thalikulam–Kodungallur Six-Lane: 28.73 km

The only viaduct in Thrissur district is in the Thalikulam–Kodungallur reach at Mathilakam (Mathilakam Bypass).

Total bypass length: 4.78 km

Viaduct length: 1.7 km

Incidents:

A crack over 25 metres long was found on the flyover under construction in front of Manathala Vishwanatha Temple, Chavakkad. Temporarily patched with tar.

Retarring was done over a half-kilometre stretch. The flyover has not yet been opened.

6. Kollam